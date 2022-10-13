Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coty (COTY)

Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2022 – Coty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Coty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $10.25 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2022 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 189,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

