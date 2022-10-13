Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) recently:

10/13/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.00 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($2.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($2.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/10/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.30 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/15/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/8/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.00 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR O2D traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €2.06 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 4,975,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.66. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

