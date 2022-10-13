Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

10/13/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

10/12/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 7,870,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

