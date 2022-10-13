Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2022 – Leggett & Platt is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $35.00.

10/11/2022 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 12,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

