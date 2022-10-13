Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.83

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 942817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,037.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

