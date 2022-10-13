Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 1,973,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Shares of RBGLY remained flat at $13.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 782,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,376. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.