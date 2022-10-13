Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 1,973,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RBGLY remained flat at $13.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 782,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,376. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,037.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

