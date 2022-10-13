ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.58 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $4,315.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00265316 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016740 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.0003598 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,112.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

