ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $5,028.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00029438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00265238 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001297 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005309 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016328 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.0003598 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,112.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.