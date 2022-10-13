REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 480,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 1,148,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,154. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About REE Automotive

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

