Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Regal Beloit from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Regal Beloit from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.43.

Regal Beloit Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RBC traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.34. 3,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,325 shares of company stock worth $16,523,275. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Beloit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

About Regal Beloit

