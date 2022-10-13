Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.80

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.80 and last traded at $136.75, with a volume of 5131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $20,473,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $18,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

