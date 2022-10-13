Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RLMD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $952.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.