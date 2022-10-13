RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of RNR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.31. 9,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,825. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

