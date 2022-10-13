Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (1COV, AA, AAPL, ADBE, ADSE, AFRM, AGCO, ALGN, ALLY, ALNY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $123.00 to $112.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $60.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $236.00 to $217.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $8.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $105.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $420.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $80.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.30 to $15.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $27.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $389.00 to $365.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $103.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €27.50 ($28.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.30 ($18.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €18.80 ($19.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $165.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $381.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $25.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €97.00 ($98.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.80 ($47.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.70 ($136.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $130.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $63.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $480.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €840.00 ($857.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $290.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $250.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $409.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €278.00 ($283.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €57.00 ($58.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $515.00 to $465.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $55.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $174.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $185.00 to $190.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $135.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $134.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $162.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $51.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $2.60 to $1.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $54.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $56.00.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $390.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($15.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $160.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $328.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $220.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $10.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $126.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $40.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

