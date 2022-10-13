Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (1COV, AA, AAPL, ADBE, ADSE, AFRM, AGCO, ALGN, ALLY, ALNY)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $123.00 to $112.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $60.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $236.00 to $217.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $8.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $105.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $420.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $80.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.30 to $15.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $27.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $389.00 to $365.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $103.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €27.50 ($28.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.30 ($18.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €18.80 ($19.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $165.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $165.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $381.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $25.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €97.00 ($98.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.80 ($47.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.70 ($136.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $130.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $63.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $480.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €840.00 ($857.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $290.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $250.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $409.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €278.00 ($283.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €57.00 ($58.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $515.00 to $465.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $55.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $174.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $185.00 to $190.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $135.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $134.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $162.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $51.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $2.60 to $1.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $54.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $56.00.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $390.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($15.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $160.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $160.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $328.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $220.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $10.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $126.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $40.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

