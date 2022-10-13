ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $245.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.83.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.89. 6,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,460. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

