Retirement Capital Strategies Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF makes up about 4.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PBTP remained flat at $24.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

