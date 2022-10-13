REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,989. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.40 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

