Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,203,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 674,998 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,003,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,404,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,853,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

RCAC remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.