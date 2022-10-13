ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.82 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227,032 shares of company stock valued at $197,301. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

