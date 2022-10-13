Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of REXR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 73,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

