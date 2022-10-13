Ricardo’s (RCDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ricardo Stock Performance
Shares of RCDO stock remained flat at GBX 447 ($5.40) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The company has a market cap of £278.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,438.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.27. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.16).
About Ricardo
