Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTIW. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

