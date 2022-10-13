Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $255,723.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,470 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

