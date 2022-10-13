River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.68). Approximately 2,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.69).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.36.

Get River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment news, insider John Blowers bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.