RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,716,109 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.