Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 9,454 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
