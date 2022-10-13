Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 9,454 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 100.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

