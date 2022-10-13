Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Raymond James upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

