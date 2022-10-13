Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.