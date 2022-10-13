Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

ROR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Rotork Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:ROR opened at GBX 234.80 ($2.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,624.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.58. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork Cuts Dividend

Rotork Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

