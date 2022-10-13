Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 25%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 466,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 323,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Rover Metals

(Get Rating)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.