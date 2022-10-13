Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($21.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,152.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,253.29. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm has a market cap of £295.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total value of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02). In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total value of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

