Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

