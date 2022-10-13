Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

