Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 8,393 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

