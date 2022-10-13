RPC (NYSE:RES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 71,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,491. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.57.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

