Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.