Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $237,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Linde Trading Up 2.3 %

LIN traded up $6.28 on Thursday, reaching $277.87. 35,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,117. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.