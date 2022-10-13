Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $101,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.58. 81,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,364. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.