Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 111,098 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $200,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 190,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,010. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

