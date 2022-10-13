Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,210,664 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $115,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,072,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

