Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,433 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $160,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.76. 37,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

