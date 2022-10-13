SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.03 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $142.03 million and approximately $775,400.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,216,975,503 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon V2 is 0.00026698 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $603,026.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

