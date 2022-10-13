Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 467 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

NYSE SHEL opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

