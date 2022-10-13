Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Flex by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 237.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

