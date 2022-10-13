Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

