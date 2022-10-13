Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 213,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,721,081. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

