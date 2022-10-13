Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Sandon Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

