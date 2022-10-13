Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.63. 275,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,350. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.