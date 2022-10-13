Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.
Bilibili Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
