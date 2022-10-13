Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $286.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $286.00 and last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.95.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.