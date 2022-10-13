Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $286.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $286.00 and last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

